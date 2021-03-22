LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Easter isn't an event from the Bible

To the editor:

Did Jesus Christ give man the authority to add any special events to his gospel after he had departed this Earth and to call it Easter Sunday? And the answer would be no.

When the Apostle John put ink to the last word in the book of Revelation, the New Testament was completed. So it was man who added Easter into worship. In the man-made churches most of the churches of Christ tag along.

From the New Testament you can find the word Easter once, in Acts 12:4. The correct word would be for the Jewish Passover. When King James had the Hebrew Bible translated into English, he added Passover, and some today don't know why.

Go look in the New Testament. Christ left man the information on just what to do, and as born again Christians we are to do this each Lord’s Day. It’s a memorial meal established by Jesus Christ, cited in Matthew 26:29, Mark 14:22-25 and Luke 22:17-20, and practiced by the early churches of Christ of the first day of the week, 1 Corinthians 11:22-27 and Acts 20-7. It’s also called the Lord’s Supper and Communion. It commemorates Christ death for sin, celebrated communion and fellowship with the living Lord and prophesies His second coming 1 Corinthians 11-26 and all born again Christians should partake of this meal each Lord’s Day. John 14-3 and Acts 1-11.