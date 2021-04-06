LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Georgia's new election law not what it's said to be

To the editor:

In regards to Mr. Ford's misguided letter about voter suppression ("Why are we trying to limit people in voting?," April 6), let's examine the truth. This is about the Georgia law just passed.

It does not shorten open voting, it does not lessen the times polls are open, it does not ban giving water to those in line (except within 150 feet of polling place). It does require ID, just like getting the COVID-19 vaccination. Oh, valid ID is required to fly.

No the facts do not support the narrative of voter suppression. The Democrats want you to follow the instructions given to Dorothy in the "Wizard of Oz." Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.

As far as MLB, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines etc. go, who are you hurting? The tax-paying citizens of Atlanta and Georgia. To you "wokest," enjoy the Kool-Aid.

JAMES RICHARDS, Danville