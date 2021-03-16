LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God has the ultimate say about commandments

To the editor:

The writer of the book of Hebrews is believed to be Apostle Paul.

Paul was admonishing the Jewish believers who wanted to continue in the Mosaic Law, the old sacrificial system, because they didn’t believe Christ's atoning death was sufficient for salvation. Hebrews 8:6-13 says nothing about abrogating the Ten Commandments, only the Mosaic Law as nailed to the cross.

You cannot throw together several scriptures, take them out of context and draw a conclusion based on conjecture and supposition. ("Ten Commandments don't overrule faith," March 3).

God has the final word: the law that was spoken by God himself amid the thunders of Mount Sinai and written with his own finger on tables of stone, the most enduring substance known to man Exodus 19:1-25.

In the sanctuary in heaven is the great original. “Till Heaven and earth shall pass one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law.” Matthew 5:18. "All his commandments are sure. They stand fast forever and ever." Psalms 118:89, 111:78.

The Ten Commandments are God’s standard of right and wrong for all mankind forever.

ALAN MOORE

Danville