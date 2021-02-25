LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I agree with Scearce about virus

To the editor:

I agree 100% with Ronald Scearce’s “Chinese Virus” comment at Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting (“Supervisors adds volatile label to latest viral attack,” Jan. 22). Personally I refer to it as the “Chinese flu.”

China is where it was released upon the entire world, wasn’t it?

I could care less if the Chinese or anyone else for that matter is “offended” by what I call it.

Also, the “mask” people wear is a about as effective as a chain-link fence at keeping out mosquitos.

TAYLOR LEE MEADOWS

Chatham