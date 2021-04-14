LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Is infrastructure bill necessary?

To the editor:

In 1906 Mark Twain said, “There are only two forces that can carry light to all corners of the globe – the sun and The Associated Press.” That was a time when news was presented, and individuals decided what to think.

Those days gone; fairness is overrated. In this century, some journalism is the defense of Democrats and their policies. Some of those in news have no intention of presenting all sides of any story. The opinion editors of this paper believe the AP et.al., are the only arbiters of truth.

Some in the traditional mainstream news say there is nothing but greatness in “Big Guy” Biden's change-everything-in-the-world-no-matter-what-it-costs, New Deal infrastructure plan. Go figure. Biden’s handlers want to make sure he leaves a legacy of government expansion, increased taxes and a Democrat-wrecked economy.

Moody’s Analytics says Biden’s plan would create 18.9 million jobs by 2030. They also say if everyone kept their own money and the federal government did nothing, the economy would create 16.3 million jobs anyway. Remember however, the intent is to pay off special interests that got this Democrat elected president.