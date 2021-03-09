LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's stop leaving trash around our countryside

To the editor:
How would you feel if someone drove by your house and dumped their trash? What is happening to our streets and roads in Danville and in Pittsylvania County? Why do people throw trash out of their car windows instead of simply taking it to their own houses and placing it in a trash can? Do we have that little regard for others' property or for God’s Earth?
If this is you doing this, please make an effort not to litter. With all the problems we have in this world, this may seem like a trivial issue, but it’s something we can all do together and for one another.
Put trash in it’s place, please.
CYNTHIA MOTLEY
Danville