LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter writer doesn't understand slavery

To the editor:

I am writing in response to the letter by the white author who wrote that he feels he was born a white slave in 1939 because he was born poor on a plantation and grew up in the former slave quarters ("Society always has had different classes," March 1).

With all due respect, he was born into poverty, but he was not born into slavery. To claim such is to diminish the plight that actual slaves had to endure.

A slave was literally owned by another human that he had to call master, was paid nothing for his work and could be beaten for not working hard enough. He could not leave to pursue another job, in fact he could be hunted down by a pack of dogs if he tried to escape. He could be beaten, whipped or killed at his owner's whim. His wife could be taken advantage of by the master, and the slaves' children could be sold away from them, never to be seen again.

Is all this difficult to read? You bet it is, but imagine how it felt to those real slaves who actually had to endure it.

The writer states that "it's not where you start from but rest on the decisions you make about where you want to go." That's true if you were white in the 1940s and 1950s when he grew up, but not so for the Black population.