LETTER TO THE EDITOR: More clarity about Ten Commandments
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: More clarity about Ten Commandments

To the editor:

In regards to "Better off with Ten Commandments" (Letters, March 4): The writer said he did not understand. I hope this clarifies.

Some believe the Ten Commandments ceased to exist when Christ was crucified, and we are no longer under the law. I respectively disagreed. My reasoning is based among several scriptures, one being 1 John 2:4, "He that sayeth, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him."

The word "commandments" that I refer to is the entire document written in stone, by God, in Exodus 20, not a doctored, or shorter, manmade version.

JOHN THOMPSON

Danville

