LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mountain Valley Pipeline really took it on the chin

To the editor:
Headlines in multiple news stories last week suggested that a decision by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals was a victory for Mountain Valley Pipeline; it was not. The company still does not have a permit for its Southgate Extension Project to cross waterways in North Carolina. And, as NC Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Anna Gurney has stated, "The Fourth Circuit ruling vindicates DEQ’s concerns about the MVP Southgate pipeline extension and the uncertainty of the (MVP) Mainline project. The ruling upholds the state’s authority to determine that building the Southgate Extension at this time poses unnecessary risk to North Carolina’s streams, lakes, and wetlands.”
The Register & Bee's headline ("Pipeline project plans proceed: Denial of Mountain Valley's Southgate permit reversed by federal appeals court," March 8) was misleading. The decision of the three-judge panel states, “We grant the petition, vacate the denial, and remand to the agency for additional explanation.” In other words, the court sent the permit denial back to the NC Department of Environmental Quality “for additional explanation.”
Jean Zhuang, an attorney at Southern Environmental Law Center, which helped defend NCDEQ, had this take: “The only task remaining is for the state to explain its decision more fully and again deny certification for this unnecessary, destructive pipeline.”
NCDEQ will likely amend and reissue the denial. It is my understanding that MVP cannot work around NCDEQ by seeking federal approval to bore under waterways in North Carolina.
If NCDEQ reissues the denial, MVP can reapply. The permit application process usually takes 1 ½ to 2 years.
The original in-service date for MVP Southgate was late 2020. With last week’s court decision, the company’s revised 2022 in-service date now seems impossible, too. That’s a loss, not a win, for MVP. Completion of Southgate, like the MVP Mainline, is uncertain.
KATIE WHITEHEAD
Chatham