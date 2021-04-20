LETTER TO THE EDITOR: R&B is ducking an important story

To the editor:

I recently called the Register & Bee to inquire about having an article published about a man who was a Medivac helicopter pilot in Vietnam 1970-71. He flew countless missions and saved more than 1,500 American lives by risking his own life on a daily basis.

On April 23, 1971, he was shot down while on a mission and was shot six times during the next day and night before he was rescued. Miraculously, he survived and is still alive today.

A few of the men whose lives he saved asked me to write an article for the 50th anniversary of his last mission. When I called the R&B, I was told they could not publish the article because the veteran is not "local." A couple of weeks later, the R&B ran a lengthy article about a diaper-wearing pet duck named Jellybean that lives in Radford.

The veteran I wrote about lives in Powhatan. Radford is 108 miles from Danville. Powhatan is 127 miles from Danville. Neither of these places would be considered "local" to Danville, according to the R&B spokesperson.

I wonder why an article about a non-local duck would be more important than recognizing a true American hero who is also "non-local"? I guess the R&B can sell more papers publishing a feel-good article about a duck. Maybe next time.

JESSE ANDREWS, Halifax