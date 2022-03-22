Letter to the editor: Right two times

To the editor:

Biden was right twice.

First, no, no fly zone. Yes they need it, but just think for a second. How do you enforce it? You cannot without starting World War III.

Second, No Migs for the Ukraine. They will only get shot down while flying in or get destroyed on the ground after they land or the runways will be cratered and they will never get off the ground.

There has been no air-to-air combat. The Ukrainian air force must not exist. It was all grounded on day one. Yes they are desperate for the Migs, but they will do no good.

If they have aircraft and are able to fly as they claim, why wasn’t that 40-mile long column destroyed?

The Russians have stand off weapons that the Migs could not reach, so the bombing would continue.

The only way this ends is when the Russians oust Putin. Sadly, the longer the fighting goes on in Ukraine, the more Russian casualties and the greater the pressure on him and the greater the possibility of the Russians taking action against Putin.

Harvey O. Minnick Jr., Danville