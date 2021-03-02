LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ten Commandments don't overrule faith

To the editor:

This is my reply to all out there who still believe we are living under the law of Moses and the Ten Commandments. The law of Moses was for the Jewish people, and it did not include the Gentiles.

The law and the Ten Commandments were nailed to the cross when they crucified Christ. And it’s found in Colossians 2:14.

The Bible says in Jeremiah 31:31: "The day shall come when I shall make a new and much better covenant for my people."

And you can read about this better covenant in the book of Hebrews 8:6-13, Hebrews 9:11-18 and the book of 1 Corinthians 3:6-9. "And under this new covenant Christ only had two commandments." Matthew 22:34-38.

"Under this new covenant we live by faith." Go to the book of Galatians 3:23-28. Paul is telling the early Christians that we were to remain under the law, to shut up the faith, and now we are no longer under the Ten Commandments.

We all are the children of God by faith in Jesus Christ, for as many of you as been baptized into Christ. There is neither Jews nor Greek. For we all are one in Jesus.

There was a command from Jesus that all sinners must do the will of the father to be saved, and it starts in Acts 2:1