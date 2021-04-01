LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to crews for handling power outages

To the editor:

My wife and I would like to express our many thanks to you all at the Danville Utility Department for all of your work that you do to keep our power on during stormy weather. We are especially thankful for those who work out in the field on the lineman crews in dangerous conditions to restore our power.

We also want to extend our appreciation to the workers with Xylem Tree Care and contractors who assisted in restoring our power on Orphanage Road.

There was an outrageous mess on our road and Iris Lane, which turns off of Orphanage Road.

We are happy to say that our power was back on in reasonable time. As a retired city employee (and family), our prayers for your safety will always be with you as you serve our community.

BOBBY AND LINDA DOSS, Danville