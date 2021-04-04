LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to people who helped in trying times

To the editor:
I want to thank oncologist Doctor Madan and his wonderful caring staff at the Sovah cancer center for looking after my late wife Ellen Hayden for the last nearly four years. Also I want to thank the Danville Pittsylvania County cancer society for their help and Commonwealth Hospice and their caring RN nurse Jennifer Allen, who looked after Ellen in her last days on Earth. Also Doctor Campbell, who found the cancer in Ellen's bones.
God bless you all for what you did for Ellen. I will never forget it. Danville is so lucky to have you all. The good Lord has taken over now, and Ellen is at peace.
ROBERT HAYDEN, Blairs