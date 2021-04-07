LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The death penalty is supported in the Bible

Regarding the letter about the sixth commandment I ("Virginia has matched Bible on death penalty," March 29), I do believe someone erred in this letter. The commandment says you shall do no murder. Moses was speaking to the people. Refer to Numbers 35:30-34. The writer omitted that God gave government that duty to punish. Genesis 9:5-6 said that, "Whoever sheds mans blood by man his blood shall be shed." Romans 13:1-7 says, "Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authorities except from God and the authorities that do exist are appointed by God. For he is God's minister to you for good. But if you do evil be afraid, for he does not bare the sword in vain. He is God's minister an avenger to execute wrath on who does evil."