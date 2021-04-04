LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This president isn't telling us the truth

To the editor:

When the government has to surround itself with razor wire, that tells you something is wrong with the government. The government exists to serve the people, and if it has to protect itself from those people, it not doing its job.

After watching the president’s news conference, this old paratrooper is deeply saddened and concerned about the future outlook for this country.

I had assumed that Biden was your typical crooked but competent politician, not unlike so many others we have had over the years, but I fear I am wrong. He is completely out of touch with reality.

The president is either misinformed by his advisers, misled by his handlers or deliberately lying and misrepresenting the truth, something we have all come to expect from our lying politicians. The main difference between Biden and Trump is that Trump’s lies were so outlandish they were obvious to all and could be quickly disregarded. But Biden’s lies are hidden by his "you can trust me" approach.