LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccine volunteers deserve lots of credit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccine volunteers deserve lots of credit

To the editor:

It has been our privilege to volunteer as vaccinators with our local COVID vaccine clinics. This local effort has included Averett University, Sovah-Danville, Danville-Pittsylvania County Health Department and the city of Danville.

This group of people, headed by Dr. Billy Wooten with Averett’s Center for Community Engagement, Dr. Scott Spillman with the health department, and Douglas Worley with Sovah, has worked tirelessly with no concern for receiving recognition or credit for what was being done.

Oftentimes people do not realize the positive things in our community. However, these volunteer-run vaccination clinics are a prime example of our citizens' working together for the benefit of our community and beyond. During this process, it has been about helping our world without care for recognition.

We are grateful to live in an area such as Danville and to be able to share in helping our community get past this pandemic.

DONNA F. HELTON,DDS and DAVID L. HELTON, RPH, Danville

