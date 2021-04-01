LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Voting regulations not necessarily racist

When I pull up to an intersection and there's a stop sign warning me to stop, is that racist? If voting by mail until, say seven days before election, is that suppression? How is it more difficult for one race to vote than another? Is it suppression when ask to show an ID? You can't make a move in this country without an ID. I bet an ID is required to be seen by a doctor at PACE or to get welfare or to fly on a plane.