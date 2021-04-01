LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Voting regulations not necessarily racist

To the editor:
I just finished reading Steven Doyle's column ("Georgia's assault on democracy," March 28). In fact, I read the editorial page most every day, especially on Sunday. I'm sick of hearing "racist" and "voter suppression" every minute of the day.
When I pull up to an intersection and there's a stop sign warning me to stop, is that racist? If voting by mail until, say seven days before election, is that suppression? How is it more difficult for one race to vote than another? Is it suppression when ask to show an ID? You can't make a move in this country without an ID. I bet an ID is required to be seen by a doctor at PACE or to get welfare or to fly on a plane.
It's absolutely ridiculous to vote 60 or more days early. Boy, how I miss Walter Williams.
Tom Lacy, Halifax