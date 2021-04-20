 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We miss the days when a human answered our calls
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We miss the days when a human answered our calls

To the editor:

Does anyone remember when every business had a real, live person whose only job was to answer the telephone and direct your call to the appropriate person? Long ago, far away?

My little cousin was often, in her banking career, on the desk – the switchboard desk. Today, sure time is money. How rare for the phone to be answered by a real, live person. And of course efficiency is part of how businesses make a profit and, in turn, hire more folks.

One suggestion to facilities that provide any type of patient services: at the onset, after the machine picks up, offer a choice, press (1) for COVID-19 information, press (2) for all other business.

It would make me, at least, more inclined to call that business again. Just a thought.

CLARE SMITH, Providence, North Carolina

