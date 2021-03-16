LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need to support our voting rights

To the editor:

How many jelly beans are in this jar? Sorry, wrong answer. How many soap bubbles are in this bar of soap? No, that is incorrect. Therefore you may not vote.

As ridiculous as this sounds, people of color were once presented with “voting eligibility tests” like these in the Jim Crow South. But efforts at voter suppression have never ceased; they’ve just become less blatant and more sophisticated. In fact, voter suppression is now experiencing a period of renewed vigor, powered by Trump’s "Big Lie" of voter fraud.

Republican-dominated legislatures from Georgia to Arizona are passing laws to make it harder to vote. The laws aim at limiting voting options, locations and hours. The objective seems to be impossibly long lines of tired, discouraged folks ready to give up and go home. What’s next, jelly beans and soap bubbles?

Two congressional bills provide the antidote to the poison of such anti-voter activity: H.R.1, also known as the For the People Act, and H.R.4, also known as the Voting Rights Advancement Act. These bills aim at making it simpler and more convenient to participate in our great democracy. We should all contact our congressmen and women and demand that they protect our right to vote by supporting HR 1 and HR 2.