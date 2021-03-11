 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Who is taking care to protect from virus?
To the editor:

The “Register & Bee” carried some disturbing news about “virus woes continuing,” and “eight new fatalities added to logbooks…,” about the “youngest virus death recorded” and the Wednesday’s data on the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalized in several locations here in our neighboring localities and in the state of Virginia ("Youngest virus death recorded," March 4).

In Virginia as of March 3 total number of COVID-19 cases was 580,108, with 9,326 deaths and 24,354 hospitalized. In Danville, 4,330 total cases with 112 deaths and 237 hospitalized.

It concerns me that with these figures some of us still refuse to be vaccinated, especially that there are now at least three reliable vaccines available. Some of them are afraid of the side effects of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines because these newly made vaccines use mRNA technology that has not been used before. Since life is full of choices, I respect their choice of not getting vaccinated. Either way they are taking risks.

I have noticed that two new seafood restaurants have opened here in our city. I sure am happy about these events. But I have noticed that as what usually happens here in Danville, when a new eating place opens, people come in bunches to dine in. I wonder how these restaurants maintain social distancing with the number of persons coming in to dine? How can social distancing of at least 6 feet be maintained inside these crowded restaurants?

Who in Danville sees to it that proper social distancing is being followed?

RODOLFO V. BABIERA

Danville

