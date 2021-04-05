LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why are we trying to limit people in voting?

To the editor:

“You are either for more people voting or you want to suppress the vote”: Kenneth Chenault, former chief executive of American Express. There is no middle ground, and in Virginia, our history proves that a state can suppress the number of people who vote.

The adoption of the 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution granted the vote to former slaves, and their votes meant that more people in Virginia voted for Republican candidates in the late 19th century.

The people who served in the 1902 General Assembly had promised to reduce the number of Black people who voted, and they used the adoption of a revised Constitution in 1902, adding the poll tax along with other requirements to suppress the vote. They claimed then as some do today that they wanted integrity in the vote.

They succeeded because the number of people who voted in Virginia went from 260,208 in 1900 presidential election to 130,410 in 1904 presidential election. Virginia became a state with one of the lowest percentages of people voting in the nation. The revised constitution not only reduced the number of Black people who voted but also the number of lower-income white people who voted.