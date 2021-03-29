LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Women's struggles merit more statues

To the editor:

In response to the editorial "ANOTHER VIEW: Virginia Needs more Statues to Women" (March 26), the statute of Barbara Jones is a monumental piece of history, and it reflects the struggle for all women, regardless of race. The statue shows respect and shines light on the struggle for equal rights that were fought for so many years.

Women’s suffrage and the fight of equality for people of color was a prolonged fight many women in both white and African-American communities had to deal with. Most importantly, African-American women were seen more inferior to white women because of their race.

White women were allowed to vote when the 19th Amendment was passed. At the time, society was reluctant to give African-American women the same rights. African-American women were not allowed to vote until the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965. This had given white people privilege over other races.

I think the statue also can play a part with the youth and how they picture themselves. This is important because it can affect the economic mobility and how the group is pictured by the rest of society.

More statues of women and African-Americans should be in America, because they inspire and show the respect that women of all colors deserve.

GARRETT CAMPBELL, Danville