LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Workers on the front lines deserve our thanks

To the editor:

To the hard workers in the Danville/Pittsylvania County area: This winter has been unusually challenging physically, mentally and emotionally for the Danville community due to everything from the many storms causing frequent power outages to the overall impacts of COVID-19. Through all of these difficulties, you all working on the front lines in the Danville and Pittsylvania County area have remained dedicated to the health and safety of this community.

We must thank you for your unwavering service. The Danville Utilities team, the Pittsylvania County workers and all of your affiliates have exemplified what commitment looks like, and we appreciate the hard work you have done to get this city through these literal and metaphorical storms.

The past few weeks have seen icy roads, fallen trees, mass power outages, car accidents and much more, and all of you have met each of these dangers with immediate care for the larger safety of this community. Your tireless efforts have been noticed by all around you, and this city is privileged to have you on call. You all have truly given power to this city.

To the firefighters, police officers, nurses, doctors, line workers and every essential worker in between on the front lines, we must sincerely thank you for your dedicated work.