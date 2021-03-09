LETTER TO THE EDITOR: You can't please all people all of the time

To the editor:

Just who are these people behind the "cancel culture movement"? Why should we pay any attention to them?

I don’t want to be insensitive, but why are so many people yielding to the will of so few? If something has been acceptable for many years, why is it suddenly unacceptable? Why change everything to make the few disgruntled people happy?

What if you find the changes they want to make offensive? What about your feeling? It is impossible to please all of the people all the time.

The history of every nation is filled with the stories of imperfect but influential people both good and bad. They are what makes up your history. By erasing them from your history, you not only lose part of what made you who you are, both the good and the bad, but this condemns you to repeat their mistakes.

The people behind this "movement" are either delusional, misinformed or have a secret agenda all their own. Either way, they should not be allowed to have their way, as they are a very small minority of extremists bent on having things their way. The values of today should not be applied against the past. Things were different.