LETTER TO THE EDTOR: It's sad that some believe the untruths

Early last spring I started reading letters to the editor that contained untruths about COVID-19 and a variety of conspiracy theories. At the time I chalked it up to "ignorance is bliss." Unfortunately, many months later, the same distortions are being espoused, sometimes by the same writers.

I have decided that the truths exposed by factcheckers and scientific findings can never be accepted by such individuals because facts and science debunk their political and religious beliefs. How sad for our nation that they cannot accept truths and proven facts because they only listen to voices pushing untruths and conspiracy theories.