Letter: Toward a recession

To the editor:

President "Big-Guy" Biden claims problems his policies are causing have nothing to do with him, or overspending. He thinks nothing he’s done caused inflation, supply shortages, record gas prices, runaway illegal immigration, rising crimes of murder, assault, burglaries, attacks on police, left-wing riots about everything, Afghanistan surrender, over 1 million COVID deaths, etc., etc., etc. The list goes long.

Biden projects blame on everything (Chief of Staff) Ron Klain says. Now they include “ultra MAGA” supporters. C’mon man. Biden never offers solutions, only more spending and rage against anyone disagreeing.

I believe Hunter’s “laptop” contains damning information exposing he and "Big-Guy" to bribery by China, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. The Bidens were set for retirement in Delaware on illegal cash from China, Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan. But he was coaxed into running against Trump from his basement by foaming-at-the-mouth, hatred-filled Democrats.

I also believe the laptop will never see light of day because of “deep state” political corruption in FBI and all federal law enforcement. The federal government is so corrupt now they have zero care or respect for anyone outside their coup.

We cannot spend our way out of Biden malaise. He and Democrats make our country weak and are hurdling us toward a recession. Partisan division is driven mainly by Democrats and left-wing extremists trying to force unacceptable ideology on a God-fearing nation.

I find it moronic watching liberals claim “My body, My choice” after submitting to unproven government mask and vaccine mandates.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County