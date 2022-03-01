 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tragic situations

To the editor:

A tragedy is occurring in Europe. Thousands of Russian soldiers are pouring across the Ukrainian border, blowing things up and killing people. Ukraine is suffering from a full-scale invasion by foreign nationals.

According to the United States Border Patrol, over 2 million foreign nationals, known as “unauthorized immigrants” crossed our southern border in 2021. These “undocumented immigrants” have been received with open arms by our Democrat controlled government. If the Democrats were in charge of the Ukrainian government, the invading Russian soldiers would have been reclassified as “undocumented immigrants,” given welfare and food stamps, and transported throughout the Ukraine.

It is tragic that Ukraine is unable to secure its own border; it is tragic that Democrats are unwilling to secure our border. It is even more tragic that 81 million people voted for this Democrat administration.

Bill Lawrence, Danville

