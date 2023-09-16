Amid more and more troubling times now for our country several points of concern have recently crossed my mind and I felt compelled to comment.

Not even the slightest attempt is being made by either the Democrats or the Republicans to put an end to our already more than $33 trillion national debt from growing by several trillion seemingly more every year now.

What never seems to get mentioned by any of the politicians or the news media is just how much we pay annually in interest for the ludicrous and insane spending. It is estimated at approximately $475 billion annually. For a quick comparison or reference, that is about triple what the Big Guy Biden has spent funding Ukraine and 475 times what Biden has promised to give in a one-time payment to the Hawaiian residents to help after the recent horrible and tragic fires.

The mentioned $700 per resident is a pathetic amount to offer after such a tragedy, especially as we have sent and continue to send ridiculous amounts of monies and military equipment to the most corrupt country on earth, Ukraine.

It took him two weeks before he decided it was appropriate to visit Maui, after he stated “no comment” with his infamous smirk when asked about the devastation and loss of life. That is utterly ridiculous and then he made headlines as he told the citizens one of his “fairy tales” he often tells about a fire which occurred at his home in 2004 when lightning struck and threatened his cat and his Corvette.

Reportedly, it was an electrical fire and was contained to the kitchen. Why even mention this? Why make this comparison? Is this guy for real? The devastated Maui residents do not want to hear all his idiotic mumbling nonsense! This obviously shows how seriously out of touch he is with reality and the nation's problems, to think he’s the leader of the free world, let’s not forget!

His behavior is very troubling to say the least.

Another comparison to Biden’s spending is that it is about 100 times more than President Donald Trump requested for his "too expensive" border wall. And to add, this amount is actually smaller than it could've been since President Trump refinanced much of the debt back when the interest rates were near 0%. Sadly, now, since interest rates are skyrocketing higher and higher seemingly each month or so, there's absolutely no realistic hope of ever paying down that debt.

This is a ticking "time bomb" and we all need to take notice and realize the consequences. When this "bomb" goes off, the only choice the government will have will be to further devalue the dollar, following the model of what happened in Venezuela and Germany in the past. A friendly reminder, be sure you bring a strong, dependable wheelbarrow to carry plenty of money when you go grocery shopping for that gallon of milk and loaf of bread!

Americans need to wake up and pay attention as to what is happening right in front of our very eyes. We are living in trying times now and I hope most Americans are finally coming around and realizing how bad Biden and the Democrats has helped make it for us all.

In case you haven’t noticed, “Bidennomics” isn’t working contrary to what the Big Guy claims. In closing, a good portion of this absolute chaos and economic madness wasn't present when President Trump was in the White House. Help stop this feckless lack of leadership and vote Trump in 2024!

Daryl Rigney, Danville