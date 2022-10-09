Letter: Trust is fragile

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A woman asked Benjamin Franklin after the Constitutional Convention: “What have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” Franklin replied: “A republic if you can keep it.”

For 235 years, the United States of America has managed to keep it until the present.

The election of the president depends on the winners respecting the office but also the acceptance of defeat by the losing side. When the losing side accepts the person whom they did not vote for as president, they show a trust in the system and a trust that those who won will be willing to accept defeat in future elections.

When an elected official fans the flames of doubt in the electoral process to gain or hold onto power, he undermines trust by people and endangers the republic’s future. Trust is fragile and not easily regained.

Bob Good’s willingness to question the results of the 2020 presidential election fanned the flames of distrust showing contempt for government of the people, by the people and for the people. Once the flames of distrust have been fanned, they can get out of hand and burn the very republic that Franklin and others helped create.

Josh Throneburg, Good’s opponent in the 2022 election, is a candidate who will by word and deed work to uphold the American way of gaining and holding onto power by supporting election results no matter which party or candidates gets the most votes. He will help keep the republic.

Roy Ford, Danville

