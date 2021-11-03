Letter: Two different calls, two outcomes

To the editor:

Several years ago I started having the gas to my furnace turned off seasonally. They turn it off at the meter, and you don’t pay a fee through the summer. When you have it turned back on in the fall, you pay a fee but you save a little money.

I called downtown when I wanted it back on. It takes about 3-4 minutes. Friday, the 15th, I called down to have it turned back on. The lady I talked to said I’d had to go down and fill out the form. I told her I’d had surgery and wasn’t able to come down. She said to go online. I told her I didn’t have access to a computer. She said your third option is to write a letter. I asked her if she could mail me a form and she said no.

You write a letter, you send it to them, they send you a form and you fill it out and mail it back to them. Then you get your gas turned back on. How long will that take? That’s about the dumbest thing I ever heard of. I called on Monday the 18th and talked to someone different. I explained the situation to her and she said she’d take care of it and she did. They came and turned my gas on the next Tuesday morning.

But this could cause some people a hardship.

Elsie Elaine Harper, Danville