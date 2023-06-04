Superman, alias Clark Kent, coined a phrase, “Truth, Justice, and the American way.”

Today, everything in America is foreign to that phrase. We now have two systems of justice: one for “Deep-State” Democrats, and one for everybody else.

Obama weaponized biased “deep-state” agents at FBI, IRS, DHS and NSI to punish conservatives. Rogue, radical Democrat leadership led them in espionage against opposition to Obama’s agenda.

Joe “Big-Guy” Biden participated in Democrat collusion against Trump in Obama’s Oval Office. Biden continues partisan collusion against political enemies, including lies from the “Dirty-51 Letter.” Everything from the Biden White House is a lie. Lying to the American people is Biden’s forte.

When Bill Clinton had interns in the Oval Office between trips to Epstein Island, Democrat supporters said, “Oh, it’s just sex, who cares?” Clinton escorted (no pun intended) American morality and decency to the gutter.

“The Press” complied every step of the way in Obama-Biden’s obliteration of the judicial system. The difference in Watergate, and “Obama-Biden-Hillary collusion” against Trump, is “The Press,’” including the AP, and its willingness to participate. Their dismissal of the Durham report proves they were in on destruction of Trump from the beginning.

Deep State Democrats are driven by support of left-wing mainstream media in their lawlessness, except for Fox News, who keeps Obama up at night.

Democrats will continue to illegally undo every future election in favor of Democrats retaining power.

David V. Mantiply,

Pittsylvania County