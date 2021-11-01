Letter: Virginia has choice to send a clear message

To the editor:

Congratulations to the people that voted for Joe Biden. He is already setting records. He has record high inflation, illegals crossing the southern border (from many countries and with COVID), violent crimes, and even COVID deaths when given three vaccines and many treatments that he now inexplicably rations.

Gas prices will soon join this list as Biden kills U.S. jobs while giving Putin a waiver to expand his pipeline, wealth and power.

Joe even leaves Americans and billions worth of military equipment in Afghanistan while loading people on planes to say he had a successful withdrawal. These people were never vetted. Over 100 have been proven to be terrorists. How many didn’t get recognized and are now in our communities? Virginia now has a choice to send a message.

Terry McAuliffe is one of the few politicians as corrupt as the Biden and Clintons. He believes the government should have complete control of our children. He now has ads saying he didn’t say what he is on video saying. Vote no to Biden-McAuliffe!

T.J. Williams, Danville