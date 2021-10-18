Letter: Vote for Jacob Hancock

To the editor:

I have known Jacob Hancock for his entire life. He always has cared about the best interests of the community. I remember as a child he would go with his parents to local meetings about community concerns and issues. I also remember him campaigning for or against issues that were important in Pittsylvania county and surrounding areas. I also remember him campaigning for conservative candidates as a child.

Jacob has lived in Pittsylvania County for his entire life and he sincerely cares about the people as well as the future of the county, the state and the country. In order to achieve a successful outcome for all, he understands that the needs of children are important, as they are the future.

Jacob was homeschooled for part of his grade school years. He also attended private school for several years. I am still impressed that, beginning at the age of 15, he began to attend college as a dual enrollment student (meaning he was still in high school). This was especially unusual 14 years ago when he started.

Although Jacob was never a public high school student, as a career coach he currently works in the public schools with the students. He collaborates with parents and teachers daily throughout Pittsylvania County. He is aware of the issues that they currently are facing.