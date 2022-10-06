Letter: Vote for sales tax

I have lived in Pittsylvania County my entire life.

My wife retired from teaching in Pittsylvania County after 37 years. I currently have two granddaughters attending public school in Pittsylvania County.

It is time we set aside the political games and support the 1% sales tax that would provide funding to renovate and build school facilities for our current and future students. If we stop and think about it, we are already paying this extra tax when we make purchases in Danville.

No one likes taxes; however, the only other option is to increase real estate taxes and that puts the burden on landowners and not the majority of the citizens.

I encourage you to vote “yes” for the 1% sales tax in November.

Ronald Merricks, Keeling