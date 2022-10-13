Letter: Vote on side of schools

My name is Angela Rigney and I am the director of career, technical and adult education for Pittsylvania County Schools and a parent of a student at the STEM Academy and Chatham High School.

Pittsylvania County Schools has been a key partner in developing and implementing various initiatives that greatly benefit the region. The Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center has been very instrumental in laying a firm foundation in the economic growth and transformation of the region.

Through partnerships and collaboration, the students in Pittsylvania County have an opportunity to train on high-tech equipment, earn college credits and gain the knowledge and skills necessary to be prepared for careers in high-wage, high-demand industries. This collaborative team is working together to create regional training facilities, expand capacity in feeder programs and increase awareness of career opportunities in the fields of agriculture, automotive, IT, precision machining, welding, automation and robotics, engineering, hospitality and tourism, public services, HVAC, industrial maintenance, electricity, education and health/medical sciences.

These initiatives that I have been a part of at the elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, STEM Academy and the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center have primarily been funded by grants and other funding sources totaling approximately $8 million. Thus, in order for us to move this region in the right direction, Pittsylvania County citizens need to invest in our children’s future to provide them with safe and innovative learning environments that prepares them for careers of the future. The Career and Technical Education Programs at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center and other programs need to be renovated and facilities expanded in order for us to meet the needs of the region. I challenge each citizen to answer this question.

Do you go to the doctor, have an automobile, have a home, wear clothes, have a phone, have heat and air conditioning, use electricity, eat, and the list could go on? If you answered yes to any of these then you should invest in our students because we are training them to be the next doctors, mechanics, electricians, machinists, nurses, cosmetologist, welders, HVAC technicians, police officers, first responders, teachers, cooks, and the list could go on.

The success and recognition our programs are receiving across the country and internationally should make every citizen in this region proud and want to invest in the capital improvements of the facilities. I extend an invitation for anyone to visit the Career and Technical Center and let us show you first-hand what many identify as “the best kept secret in Pittsylvania County”.

I hope this information will encourage you to vote YES4PCS this November!

Angela Rigney, Pittsylvania County