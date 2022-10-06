Letter: Vote yes for PCS

This November we have the opportunity to approve new investments in our K-12 school system that will enhance the quality of our children’s educational environment.

As a business person, I try to make investments that generate a good return. I think we are blessed to have school leadership that is giving us a quality return with what is allotted them and that they can do more with improved funding.

They tell us there are investments in infrastructure that need doing. I believe what they propose to do with additional funds makes sense.

Our children are the pipeline to our future success or failure. Companies we are recruiting to our region look at our school system. They know that their future success in our area depends on a quality pipeline of students.

Please join me in supporting the referendums to improve funding for Pittsylvania County Schools. It is an investment in our future.

Ben Davenport, Chatham