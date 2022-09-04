 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote yes for sales tax referendum

I am a resident of the Banister District. On Nov. 8, I am voting yes for the 1% sales tax referendum that will be on the ballot and hope that you will join me.

Every penny of the 1% sales tax revenue may only be used for school construction projects and renovations. No utilities, no salaries, no supplies, no extras.

Our schools need so many improvements. Currently, some students are having to go outside of the school buildings to classrooms in older mobile units that have poor internet connectivity. Having to leave the secured schools for the outside units creates great safety concerns. Many of the school buildings have aging roofs and windows and outdated HVAC units that need replacing. Our children deserve better conditions for their education.

All of these improvements and more can be done with the approximately $3.8 million generated each year from the 1% sales tax. Don’t you agree that we should do all we can to provide the best possible learning environment for the children in our county?

You can make a difference — vote yes on Nov. 8 for this referendum

Judith R. Rogers, Blairs

