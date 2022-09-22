Letter: Vote yes for sales tax

We have lived in the Dan River District almost all of our lives. We attended Dan River Elementary School and Dan River High School in the 60s. Our children attended Kentuck Elementary School, Dan River Middle School and Dan River High School. Our granddaughter graduated from Dan River High School and our grandson is currently a junior at that same school. We all received an excellent education with dedicated teachers and administrators.

As a part of my volunteer work with Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future 2022, I attended the open house at both Kentuck Elementary School and Dan River Middle School in August. I am proud to say that all the parents and relatives of the students I met (with the exception of one mother) gladly accepted the handout I handed to them about the 1% sales tax, and the majority of those parents/relatives agreed with me that certain schools in Pittsylvania County desperately needed renovation and/or new construction. Most of them verbally committed to voting yes at the polls in November.

On the day that I volunteered at Kentuck Elementary School, I realized that there were still mobile units there (which were unattached to the building), and there was still the basement classrooms with no access to the building except by going outside. The school was clean, and the teachers/administrators exemplified the epitome of what excellence is all about; however, the facility itself was in desperate need of additional renovation. Safety is an issue at Kentuck Elementary School, as it is at Brosville Elementary, Chatham Elementary, Hurt Elementary, Mount Airy Elementary, Southside Elementary, Stony Mill Elementary and Union Hall Elementary. The proposed 1% sales tax will provide security enabled entrances to all of those schools, which will provide the safety restrictions so desperately needed for these young children.

Our students deserve better! I hope you will take the time to review the facts on the website, VoteYes4PCS.com. When you do, I am positive that you will be glad to vote yes in November.

Please remember that the law states that all of the 1% sales tax revenue will be used for school construction projects and renovations. It cannot be used for other expenses like salaries, instructional materials or equipment. I observe regularly how Danville, Henry County, Halifax County and Patrick County are making plans for new schools and renovations to existing schools through the sales tax recently approved in their localities. Pittsylvania County students and teachers deserve the same opportunity. Please join us in voting yes for the 1% sales tax in November.

Betty Jo and David Foster, Dan River District