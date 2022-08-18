Letter: Vote yes on referendum

Vote yes on referendum

I am a resident of the Callands-Gretna District. On Nov. 8, I am voting yes for the 1% sales tax referendum that will be on the ballot and hope that you will join me.

I am a former teacher and administrator for Pittsylvania County Schools. I started my career as a teacher working in a mobile unit. There were many structural problems with the unit as well as the safety issue of being separated from the rest of the school. Later when I moved into the building things were not much better as the old school had a leaking roof during heavy rainstorms and many other problems.

I was blessed to get a job as an administrator at another older school in the county. That school continuously got an influx of new students but was not large enough for the growth. Classes were held in several mobile units as well as in the basement at the school.

When I was named principal at one of the oldest schools in the county, I found it to be a constant struggle for my custodians and the assistant superintendent of maintenance to keep our school safe and beautiful for the students. The leaky roof and other building needs remained a concern often while I was there.

Things have not changed much at those and at our other old buildings. We really need your help. A yes vote for the 1% sales tax will generate approximately $3.8 million each year for much needed school construction and renovation. Do your part to make a difference. Join me and vote yes in November for this referendum.

Joyce A. Wright,

Grenta