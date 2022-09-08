Letter: Vote yes on sales tax

I am Kaylyn McCluster, a resident of the Staunton River District, and on Nov. 8, I am voting yes for the 1% sales tax referendum.

I am voting yes because a 1% sales tax will generate approximately $3.8 million each year. This is equal to an 8-cent increase on the real estate tax, which equates to an additional real estate tax of $120 on a $150,000 home. I would much rather pay an additional 1 cent in my sales tax, which is shared by everyone who shops in our county regardless of residency, than to have the burden placed only on those who own real estate in the county. I believe this is the fairest tax there is because it is shared by everyone. Danville’s referendum passed last year, so if you shop in Danville for any reason, you’re already paying it and that extra 1% is going to help their schools. This is a way to allow that same benefit to schools in Pittsylvania County.

Crime and violence have become common in schools across the nation and our children need and deserve safer entrances that allow school personnel to better secure the building. As a parent myself, I am concerned about the safety and the health of not only my children, but all children throughout the county; especially those who are in mobile classrooms separated from the school building. Our children need to have security enabled entrances and classroom access that does not require them to leave the mobile unit to enter the main building to use the restroom, eat lunch or go to the gym. Voting yes to this 1% sales tax is our opportunity to be proactive instead of having to be reactive to horrible situations that seem to be on the rise throughout our nation.

Please vote yes with me on Nov. 8. One penny for our children will raise $3.8 million for the much-needed safety, security and learning space improvement projects for our schools.

Kaylyn McCluster, Hurt