Letter: Vote yes on sales tax

We are encouraging everyone to vote yes on Nov. 8 for the 1% sales tax referendum.

The revenue gained from this tax is designated to only be used for construction projects and renovations in our Pittsylvania County Schools. The high schools and middle schools have already been constructed and renovated. It is now time for the elementary schools as well as the Career and Technical Center to be renovated and in some cases have new construction in order to be brought up to proper standards.

Most of the elementary schools need security-enabled entrances. They also need additional classrooms in order to allow for removal of the mobile units that many of the students and teachers have had to use for years; consider all of the security concerns regarding these mobile units. Our most precious resource is our children. It is our responsibility to provide an environment that is safe and conducive for learning.

The added 1% sales tax will be shared by all of the citizens of Pittsylvania County as well as those visiting or simply passing through the county. Halifax County, Henry County and Danville residents have passed this sales tax previously. We missed this opportunity and should not miss it again.

No one wants to pay more taxes. Property tax increases puts the burden on property owners. This 1% increase in sales tax will be shared by all.

Let’s step up and make it our responsibility to help our students achieve a quality education in a safe and innovative learning environment. Join us in voting yes for this 1% sales tax increase for our schools.

Sammy and Phyllis McCormick, Dan River District