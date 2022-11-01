Letter: Vote yes on sales tax

Who are the Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future campaign committee members? They are businesses, organizations and community members who have donated time and funds to support the Vote Yes for PCS 1% sales tax referendum which will be on the 2022 ballot in Pittsylvania County.

The mission of this committee has been to inform and educate voters so they will have the knowledge they need to make the best decision that will help our county meet the educational needs of our current and future students. All registered voters in Pittsylvania County will have the opportunity to vote for or against this referendum.

As a volunteer and supporter of this campaign, we have been asked why we would support paying additional taxes. As a home and land owner in Pittsylvania County, we agree that we pay a large amount each year for real estate and property taxes. We were born in Pittsylvania County, attended school here and have worked tirelessly to operate and maintain our family farm. We have little say over how our taxes are spent in the county. One reason we support the 1% sales tax is that we know that the funds generated can only be used for school construction projects and renovations. It cannot be used for utilities, salaries, supplies or any projects not listed on the proposal approved by the General Assembly. The 1% is estimated to generate over $50 million over the next 19 years. The tax will expire in 2042.

We have volunteered and helped at the public schools since our children started school in 1986. We supported the county’s proposal for the high school upgrades and for the construction of four new middle schools. We supported these projects knowing our taxes may increase, but we saw first hand the need for adapting the schools for new technology and providing safe and adequate schools for the children in our county. The elementary schools have needed updates and improvements for many years. Some of these improvements will have to be done in order for our county students to have safe and productive learning facilities. It is the county’s responsibility to provide these facilities and keep them up-to-date. If this referendum is not passed in November, it has been estimated that real estate taxes would need to be increased by 8% to 12% to cover the needed renovations and additional construction. There are 26 mobile/trailer classrooms and most are beyond repair. They are old and are not connected to the main school building and they do not have restrooms. This referendum will provide funds that will benefit all Pittsylvania County elementary schools and the Career and Technical Center.

Danville passed the 1% sales tax referendum last November. We did not have a vote in this tax increase; however, when we shop in Danville we are paying the additional 1% that is helping the city build and renovate their schools. Instead of putting the entire tax burden on home and land owners in Pittsylvania County, we ask that you support the 1% sales tax referendum and vote YES.

Larry and Gayle Barts, Dan River District