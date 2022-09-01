Letter: Vote yes to sales tax referendum

Vote yes to sales

tax referendum We are residents of the Dan River District and fully support the 1% sales tax referendum which will be on the ballot on Nov. 8 for this one basic reason: We are citizens of Pittsylvania County, not just the Dan River District, and it is our duty as citizens to support maintaining our schools in the entire county for the children that attend.

Through past years, the Pittsylvania County Schools have provided equity among all the school districts in the county. All four high schools were built and later renovated at the same time. All four middle schools were built at the same time. It is now time for the 10 elementary schools and the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center to receive long overdue renovations and/or new construction. Each school has its own specific needs.

One of the key proponents to support this 1% sales tax is the safety and protection of our children, teachers and staff in our elementary schools. The 26 mobile units being used at the elementary schools must be removed. All students need to be housed in the main part of the school building where doors open to an inside hallway. You cannot place a value on our greatest asset, the children of the county. Is 1 cent on a dollar really asking too much?

Thankfully, Sen. Frank Ruff and Delegate Danny Marshall asked the General Assembly of Virginia to pass legislation to have a referendum on the ballot for a 1% sales tax for Danville and Pittsylvania County to use solely for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools. This is a unique way to fund capital improvements for the 10 elementary schools and Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center without creating a burden on the citizens. Every person — citizens, visitors and travelers passing through the county will be contributing to these capital improvements.

Any citizen of Pittsylvania County who spends money in the surrounding areas that have already passed the 1% sales tax referendum in Danville, Halifax County or Henry County, are helping to support capital improvements to their school facilities. We need to pass this 1% sales tax referendum so that every person who spends money in Pittsylvania County will be helping support the capital improvements to our schools. That helps to remove some of the burden off county citizens.

We have heard questions from people about the lottery money that was supposed to be used for schools. Based on public information from the school system there is lottery money received each year to be used for schools. But, per state regulations and mandates, the large majority of the money goes to specific programs. School leaders can’t reallocate that money to other projects. A very small percentage of the lottery money coming to Pittsylvania County Schools can be used for one-time expenses such as renovation projects.

It is the duty and responsibility of us, the citizens of Pittsylvania County, to step up and support this referendum on Nov. 8 for the betterment of our students both now and in the future of Pittsylvania County. Please join us and be proud that you cast a yes vote.

Ronnie and Suzanne

Emerson, Ringgold