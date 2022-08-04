Letter: Voting yes in November

I am watching, reading and listening to the discussions over the November vote for a 1% sales tax for school repair or construction. As is the most common case in these matters, the loudest voices seem to be negative, but I am in favor of this tax. When I ask folks why they voted against this sales tax or are against it now, the majority have responded that “I don’t know what it is for, or who it will impact.”

The revenue from the tax can only be used for maintenance projects or construction of Pittsylvania County Schools. It cannot be used for salaries, teaching supplies, sports, vehicles or new positions. It will be used to replace heat and air units, improve entrances to enhance security and appearance, improve driveways to improve traffic flow and the safety of students and guests, repair leaking roofs and out of date windows to improve comfort and energy efficiencies, renovate old school buildings to meet the needs of modern classrooms, and expand structures so that students don’t have to attend class in out-of-date modular units.

The Pittsylvania County teachers, staff and administration do a great job teaching our children and preparing them to be successful in life. This is demonstrated by seven elementary schools and three middle schools being named in the top 25% of all Virginia schools. Our county students rank in the top 5% of proficiency as demonstrated by test scores in Virginia, especially in math and reading/language arts. Our average graduation rate is above both Virginia and the nation. Now is the time to provide school buildings that support the hard work of our students, teachers, and staff.

An educated population impacts everyone in a positive way. There should be no argument about that, especially as we view surrounding communities whose educational environment is struggling. A sales tax impacts everyone, which is good because that includes visitors. A lot of folks paying a little is better than a few of us property owners paying more. The tax does not affect every purchase. Per the law the sales tax “shall not be levied on food purchased for human consumption or essential personal hygiene products," as such terms are defined in § 58.1-611.1 or “seeds and plants which produce food for human consumption.”

In closing, we should all be able to rally around having an educated population. We should all be able to rally around having safe, efficient and effective educational campuses, buildings and classrooms. And we should all be able to rally around a very minimal and categorized cost that is for a very specific purpose. There are and will be some emotional arguments for and against the tax for school construction and renovation. I’ve looked at the facts and I will vote yes in November.

Nicholas Morris, Pittsylvania County