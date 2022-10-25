Letter: Voting yes on sales tax

On Nov. 8, all of Pittsylvania County’s registered voters will have an opportunity to vote on the proposed 1% sales tax referendum.

The sales tax increase would generate more than $3 million annually for our schools. The Code of Virginia defines the authorization given to Pittsylvania County, if passed, for a 1% local sales tax than can “only” be used for school renovation or construction, nothing else.

Our county is large and contains many different elementary schools. Nearly all of which are 50 years old or older. This means lots of repairs, maintenance and outdated heating, air-conditioning, plumbing and electrical systems. Our students are entitled and deserve up-to-date “learning centers.”

While the city of Danville approved their referendum for city schools, the county’s vote for the same 1% increase failed to pass. I believe two things caused this option to fail. First, I think the proposals got “lost in the shuffle” and not everyone understood what the funds would be used for and why it was so needed. Things like obsolete fire alarm systems, construction of additional classrooms, upgrading heating and air systems, replacing leaky windows, renovating entrances as well as restrooms. The second issue was the thought of another tax? Yet, with the age and condition of our schools and our desires to provide the best possible facilities in which to educate Pittsylvania County’s students. We must vote in favor of this additional tax to support our students.

Whether you have children or grandchildren, as I do in Pittsylvania County schools, we all benefit from well-educated students. Our future is dependent and reflective of the education our students receive in the county’s school system. As our local economy grows and adds new industries, we need a well-educated and skilled workforce. This can best be accomplished by providing upgrades, repairs, renovations and new construction.

Every middle school and elementary school will benefit from the passage of this 1% sales tax. Two additional advantages of these renovations will be improved traffic flows and valuable additions to school security. In these days and times, increasing and enhancing the school student’s security is reason enough by itself to Vote in Favor of this referendum.

My name is Barry Sides, a resident of the Chatham-Blairs District and I am voting yes on Nov. 8th for the 1% sales tax referendum.

Barry W. Sides, Chatham-Blairs District