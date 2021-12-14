 Skip to main content
Letter: Wake up America
To the editor:

According to the White House, President "Big-Guy" Biden isn’t receiving “favorable coverage” from media. LOL. The midterms are coming, and Biden handlers and Democrats are desperate. They must refocus on COVID so they can continue to control people.

With giddiness Biden and Chief of Staff Ron Klain cancelled everything "orange man" accomplished, regardless of keeping Americans safe, creating jobs or sustaining America’s energy independence. Biden claimed only he could save us from the virus. Yet more people have died from COVID under him than under Trump. Promises, promises.

Did the Waukesha Christmas parade killings/maiming’s really happen? So far, I’m not sure. A Black criminal did it fleeing his most recent crime. Oh, never mind. At least he didn’t use a gun in a BLM riot. Move along nothing to see. And Oswald acted alone to kill JFK.

Russia is staging to takeover Ukraine. China is about to attack Taiwan. U.S. citizens and loyalists are being killed by Taliban in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, dementia-shuffling Biden held a virtual democracy summit between naps to show his exceptional weakness to the world. Putin and Xi are laughing at him.

Biden said he’d never mandate vaccines. Right. Next, he’ll try and force you to buy an unaffordable electric car. He thinks most of you are too stupid to pay attention in spite of his 38% approval rating. Congratulations Biden voters. Go burn down more Christmas trees.

If you speak out against Democrats, you’re a white supremacist insurrectionist. They want all opposition punished because we’re toxic to America and their socialist plans. Dang, wake up America!

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County

