Danville’s River District Association (RDA), at the request of a Chatham civic group, is eyeing the town of Chatham for one of its Community Business Launch programs. The purpose is to train “entrepreneurs” and guide them in ways to acquire taxpayers’ money to create new businesses on Chatham’s Main Street.

RDA proposes to collect a fee of $10,000 in return for masterminding the project.

The proposal has caused an uproar involving the Chatham Town Council and the sponsoring civic group, Chatham First. (Go figure this: the mayor of Chatham is also the president of Chatham First.) So far, the town council has declined to acquiesce to Chatham First’s urgent demands that the council endorse the program.

The good news is that everyone on both sides of the fracas wants to make Chatham a better place. So, the question is whether RDA’s program to create “entrepreneurs” on our Main Street would do the town any good.

My opinion, as a resident whose family owns four commercial rental properties on Main Street (all occupied and paying taxes), is that the RDA program would not work in Chatham even if there was a need for such a program. There is only one vacant building on Main Street that would be eligible for the RDA program.

Chatham has been blessed throughout its history with enlightened leaders supported by strong garden clubs and civic groups. In recent times, Chatham First, Rotary and other groups have picked up the gauntlet and made major contributions in fresh ways as they worked productively with the town government.

We have a beautiful little town that is doing just fine. All the basic services are here, plus interesting retail establishments, three good restaurants, fantastic historical attractions, magnificent private schools and so on.

Unfortunately, for too long we have kept our powerful attractions secret from the tens of thousands of travelers whizzing past us on the bypass every day. Addressing that glaring deficiency with creative highway signs would not be difficult, and that will bring more people into town — perhaps some real entrepreneurs who will start businesses.

As for paying $10,000 to Danville’s River District folks to establish their program on our Main Street, we do not need it. In my view, throwing “free” government money around our Main Street would sap the true entrepreneurial energy that has served us so well for so long.

Henry Hurt, Chatham