Letter: Weakness and failure

As the local nattering truth bearer of President "Big-Guy" Biden’s train-wreck presidency, I delight spotlighting Democrat’s failures. "Big-Guy's" entire administration is a monument to weakness, policy ineptitude and failure.

Joining the ongoing Biden catastrophe is every elected Democrat who utter nary a word of criticism on the surfeit of "Big-Guy’s" self-induced calamities. Democrat’s malefic dereliction of duty puts America at risk for the sake of deleterious left-wing ideology.

Evidence of ineptitude appeared in Horatius Cocles Biden’s bleach bit appearance recently at the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso, Texas. All diurnal illegal crossers were removed on White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s orders, prior to Horatius Biden’s photo-op.

We’ve seen enough Democrat deep-state, cloak-and-dagger scheming from federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies (oxymoron) to know violations occurred against the cornerstone of our Constitution, average American’s First Amendment rights. This must result in consequences. Americans cannot unsee the means by which Democrat-controlled FBI infiltrated Twitter and other social media to censor and propagandize the public for Democrat political ends.

America no longer has a free and fair press. Their decline began with the swift and unprofessional fawning over Obama. Soon the lack of press guardrails devolved into a “woke” approach that embraces destructive nostrums that include anti-white racism.

The odds of breaking the mindset of current editors and publishers in media are long because of a generation of little journalism training and deep liberal indoctrination at elite universities.

I haven’t even mentioned the mishandling of classified documents.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County