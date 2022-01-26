Letter: We're counting on you

We’re counting on you To the editor:





It’s time for Congress to do something about Build Back Better. People, especially senior citizens, need access to good health care and medicine they can afford. The pandemic is going into its third year. We need to do more to help people who are still struggling, but Congress isn’t moving fast enough.

We know that our representatives in Washington have good health insurance and might not have to worry about how expensive medicine is themselves. Don’t you think everybody should have that same peace of mind? Now it’s your turn to take care of the people.

To our senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and Representative Bob Good: Please pass as much of the Build Back Better program as possible. Danville is counting on you.

Renee Stone, Danville